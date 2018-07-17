Limerick’s €500k EuroMillions winner ‘makes contact’ with National Lottery

THE lucky Limerick punter who won €500,000 in the EuroMillions has ‘made contact’ with the National Lottery.

The National Lottery has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that the winning ticket holder for last Tuesday’s €500,000 win has now made contact.

It is expected that the winner will collect their cheque later this week.

The winning ticket for last Tuesday’s EuroMillions Plus draw was sold in Tesco in Dooradoyle, with the winning Quick Pick ticket sold on on the day of the draw.

It comes just a month after a syndicate won €4.3m after buying a ticket at Whitty’s Mace supermarket in Caherdavin.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin said: “Our players are certainly benefitting from the luck of the Irish in the EuroMillions and we can’t wait to welcome the Limerick winner to our Winner’s Room to toast their big win.”

Over the weekend, a Limerick Lotto player scooped €111,271 in Saturday night’s draw, with the winning ticket sold in the Gala store on Sheare Street, Kilmallock.