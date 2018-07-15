National Lottery ticket worth €111k sold in ‘Lucky Limerick’

LIMERICK’S good fortune in the National Lottery has continued this weekend, with a player scooping €111,271 in last night’s draw.

The National Lottery revealed this Sunday morning that the winning ticket was bought at the Gala store on Sheare Street, Kilmallock, and appealed to players in the county to check their tickets.

The ticket matched five numbers plus the bonus in the Lotto draw.

The winning numbers are: 5, 16, 37, 43, 44, 46 and Bonus number 7.

This is the third big National Lottery win in Limerick in the last month. A two-person syndicate scooped the mega Lotto jackpot worth €4.3m from the draw on June 2. That golden ticket was sold at Whitty’s Mace supermarket in Caherdavin.

And the search is still on for a lucky EuroMillions player who won €500,000 in last Tuesday’s EuroMillions Plus draw on a ticket bought at the Tesco Superstore in Dooradoyle.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today: “There is no doubt that Limerick is on a lucky roll at the moment. We are delighted for the county and appeal to all players to check their numbers from last night’s draw, and we look forward to seeing them in the Winner’s Room in Lotto HQ in the next week or so.”