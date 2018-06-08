Lucky Limerick €4.3m Lotto ticket kept in 'sealed plastic bag' for days

THE lucky winners of this week’sLotto Jackpot have revealed that one of the two-person syndicate kept the €4.3m ticket in a plastic zip-lock bag for safe-keeping.

The syndicate, who have been playing together for the past 20 years, picked up the mega cheque at the National Lottery headquarters this Friday morning.

Speaking at the winner’s room, one of the winners said they were “so nervous” about anything happening to the ticket.

“I didn’t sleep a wink on Saturday night after we found out we won. I kept checking the ticket by my bedside locker.

“The next morning, I put the ticket in a plastic zip-lock bag and kept it in my pocket wherever I went, whether it was to work or the shops. In my mind this was a great way to be doubly sure that nothing could happen to the ticket before we got the chance to go to Dublin to claim,” one of the syndicate members said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Whitty’s Mace supermarket in Caherdavin last week. The winning numbers on the night were: 1, 7, 10, 17, 35, 37 and bonus number was 43.

It is the 60th Lotto jackpot to be won by Limerick players since the National Lottery began more than 30 years ago, amounting to a whopping €78,722,887.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, congratulated the due on their terrific win. “What a week it has been for the National Lottery with back-to-back Lotto and EuroMillions Jackpot wins. It is incredible. This is what playing our games all are about. Dreams do come true and we are delighted for the two Limerick winners and indeed the 32-person syndicate who won the €17 million on EuroMillions from Stakelum’s Hardware shop in Thurles.”