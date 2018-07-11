Lucky Limerick ticket holder wins €500,000 in EuroMillions draw

ONE lucky Limerick EuroMillions player has woke up half a million euro richer this Wednesday morning after landing a top prize.

The lucky ticket holder has won €500,000, the top prize in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at Tesco in Dooradoyle. It comes just a month after a syndicate won €4.3m after buying a ticket at Whitty’s Mace supermarket in Caherdavin.

“Our players are certainly benefitting from the luck of the Irish in the EuroMillions and we can’t wait to welcome the Limerick winner to our Winner’s Room to toast their big win,” said National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin.

“layers in Ireland have enjoyed tremendous success in the EuroMillions so far this year with prizes in excess of €58 million won. Just last month, we welcomed the Stakelums syndicate from Thurles, Co. Tipperary to National Lottery HQ who became our 13th EuroMillions jackpot winner picking up a cheque for €17 million.

“Last night’s €500,000 EuroMillions win comes just a month after a lucky Limerick syndicate picked up a Lotto jackpot worth over €4.3 million. We are appealing to all of our players in Limerick to check their tickets and if you are the lucky winner, sign the back of the winning ticket and contact our Prize Claim Team on 01-836 4444 and we will make arrangements for them to collect their prize,” he added.