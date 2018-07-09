'Huge demand' for National Geographic symphony at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds

THERE have been swift sales for the first concert at the Gaelic Grounds, which will take place in September.

Symphony for our World is coming to the home of Limerick GAA at the Ennis Road on Saturday, September 29.

Tickets for the spectacular show went on sale on Friday through Ticketmaster, and at Gleeson’s Sports Scene in William Street, and early reports suggest sales have been brisk for the event, which sold out when it played in the USA.

Paul Foley, the chairman of the Gaelic Grounds, said: “​The reaction has been extremely positive. For us to be able to host an incredible event, one of such quality both from an environmental perspective, a cultural perspective and an entertainment perspective, is just wonderful.”

He said there has been “huge demand” so far for tickets.

“We're delighted with the reaction and with the response,” he added.

The show will see two giant HD screens erected pitchside at Pairc na nGael, and an 80-piece orchestra, conducted by Maire Keary-Scanlon, lead proceedings.

It is being delivered by CWB, and Mr Foley gave credit to the producers for this.

“We have been working and collaborating with them behind the scenes for the past 12 months. I have to give a lot of credit to them for securing this,” he said.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.com, or by calling to Gleesons Sports Scene, William Street.