WATCH: Hammerhead sharks at swim for Limerick's first ever Gaelic Grounds gig

ICE-DIVING foxes from Canada and hammerhead sharks moving through the Indian Ocean are just two spectacles coming to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick this September.

The home of Limerick GAA on the Ennis Road in the city will stage its first concert at the end of September. And it is not your average concert.

The event, launched this week, will be a massive international symphony with an 80-piece national orchestra on the hallowed turf of Páirc na nGael, alongside high-definition screens pumping out some of the most spectacular imagery from the archive of top broadcaster National Geographic.

Some 9,500 tickets are being made available for the event – codenamed ‘Symphony for our World’ on Saturday, September 29.

And sources have indicated a second date may be added, based on demand.

The orchestra will be led by local conductor Maire Keary-Scanlon.

This newspaper is a media partner of the 90-minute long event, which is making its European debut on Shannonside, with the show selling out across America.

Limerick GAA bosses hope it will bring a €6m boost to the local economy.

Paul Boland, founder of local production company CWB which is delivering the event, said: “The show will be an immersive audio-visual spectacle with huge HD screens of footage never seen before, all synchronised by a choir. A number of local players and guest players will come together to make this presentation special.”

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan said: “We’re thrilled to get a breakthrough in our efforts to ensure we can show the country and world that Limerick and the Gaelic grounds is more than capable of hosting an event other than a Gaelic games event.”

New Mayor James Collins said he was delighted that one of his first functions was launching the concert, something he has pushed hard for, with the city not having enjoyed a large-scale gig since Bruce Springsteen in 2013.

“Hopefully it will be the first of many gigs. We hope the Limerick public will get behind the event, buy the tickets, and we’ll have a very enjoyable night here in September. I congratulate the GAA for taking the lead on this and Limerick City and County Council for coming on board,” he said.

The chairman of the Gaelic Grounds Paul Foley said: “This a very special European premiere with the world-famed National Geographic which will be an amazing and historic event for the venue. We’re certain this must-see show will thrill Limerick audiences.”

Featuring in the show is Eanna ni Lamhna, a well-known environmental commentator and wildlife enthusiast. She said: “The musical performances enhances the whole experience. Marking footage like this is becoming more and more difficult as we humans continue to over-exploit the planet which we all share.”

Tickets, which will cost from €59.50, go on sale this Friday at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie, and the Ticketmaster outlet at Gleeson’s Sport Scene in the city.