New course at Troy Studios rigging up support for film industry in Limerick

A NEW film rigging course has started at Troy Studios in Limerick.

The 10-day professional course, initiated by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, has eight learners taking part at the eight acre studio space.

"We are delighted to announce this new training partnership with Troy Studios. With no previous large-scale film production studio in the region prior to the establishment of Troy, the studio found it particularly difficult to source riggers for film work with the right level of training," said Eimear Brophy, Further Education and Training Manager with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

"In fact, there is no certification for training tube and fitting in Ireland. So, from this pilot course Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and Troy Studios hope to develop a standard course that could be rolled out for the Irish film sector on a nationwide basis."

Tom Dowling, Troy's studio operations manager, said: "Developing a local crew base is a key part of our growth strategy in the medium term. We identified a group of people from the construction sector, scaffolding and the rock and roll sector who could be given industry training in rigging tube and fitting.

"Through this training partnership, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board has engaged the UK-based AIS Group to deliver a bespoke, certified theoretical and practical course forming an introduction to tube and fitting scaffold."

Filming on the €53m budget production of the television adaptation of George RR Martin’s Nightflyers wrapped recently at Troy. The much-anticipated Syfy series, being produced by NBC Universal and Universal Cable Productions, along with Wild Atlantic Pictures, is expected to screen on Netflix in the Autumn.

Limerick City and County Council, which purchased the huge factory space through Innovate Limerick and leased it to Troy, said it had a 91% Irish crew with an average of 320 employees on site in Limerick each day. It has been claimed that Limerick has the potential to create up to 1,000 jobs in the screen production sector in the next three to five years.

In a Facebook post, Troy said it had been a "fantastic 11 months" for the studio as the final Nightflyers crew members departed last week.

"At peak production, there was 360 crew of which 32% came from the Mid-West region. The construction department had the highest local representation with 103 of the overall team 155 from the region and costume a close second with many graduates from LSAD.

"The knock-on effect is difficult to exactly quantify but the hotel sector, cafes, restaurants, graphics, printing, engineering companies, 3D printing, building and paint suppliers were in constant demand during production. One key point to note Troy Studios do not hire crew we seek out international high-end TV and film productions and rent out space. With over 35 years of experience, our team have the knowledge to recognise the needs of incoming productions and assist in local crewing.

"Over the next 5 years Troy Studio's goal is to grow the local crew base to 80% this will be achieved through training courses, upskilling and working closely with Higher Education Institutes along with Limerick and Clare Educational and Training board.

"None of this would ever have been being possible without Limerick City and County Council purchasing the building along with the vision and commitment of the board of Troy Studios who invested a considerable sum of money to develop the studio in a region with no history of filmmaking."