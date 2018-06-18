Irish Water to pump €1m into upgrade of Limerick's sewers

BUSINESSES and residents will benefit from a €1m upgrade to Limerick city’s sewers, Irish Water announced this Monday morning.

In partnership with Limerick City and County Council, the massive funding will go towwards surveying, asssessing and upgrading the sewers in the city centre, with the aim of reducing odour and flooding problems.

The initial phase will involve extensive cleaning and CCTV surveys of old culvert sewers on O’Connell Street and surrounding streets this July.

Sewer relining works will take place in Catherine Street in January and February 2019. Sewer relining involves inserting a new pre-cast plastic liner into the existing masonry sewers, which improves the structural stability of the sewer and improves its performance.

Trenchless techniques will be used for liner installation in order to reduce the potential impact to businesses and residents during these works. This means there will be very little above-ground works or heavy plant associated with standard construction method.

Eunan Canavan, Irish Water’s Capital Programme Regional Lead said it is an essential project for Limerick city.

“While the initial surveying stage will involve minimal disruption, some local excavation will be required to enable access to the sewers. We will be engaging with affected businesses and residents ahead of any such works.

“Irish Water and our contractors GMC have also agreed that no works will be carried out during the month of December in order to avoid traffic congestion during the Christmas period.

“Irish Water and the contractors will make every effort to ensure odours are kept to a minimum and trenchless techniques will be used for this project in order to reduce impact on businesses and residents,” he stated.

This project will take place in advance of Limerick Urban Centre Revitalisation (LUCROC) project, a spokesperson said.

Irish Water, GMC and Limerick City and County Council will agree a traffic management plan before the works commence.