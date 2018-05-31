Limerick gardai in road safety appeal ahead of bank holiday exodus

Gardai are appealing to motorists, to slow down, to take breaks and to plan their journeys over the bank holiday weekend.

With further good weather forecast and with several events taking place across the country – including Bloom and Cork versus Limerick in the Munster hurling championship – tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the roads.

More than 130 motorists were caught speeding in Limerick during Operation Slow Down last weekend and gardai are warning they will be out in force again this weekend - with a particular focus on the motorway and national roads network.

Drivers are also being reminded that the Road Safety Authority and Applegreen have teamed up again to help drivers to tackle tiredness by providing them with free cups of coffee.

The initiative will operate between 2pm and 8pm on Friday, June 1 and on Monday, June 4.

Drivers are asked to simply say ‘RSA’ to the till operator to avail of a free coffee.

Separately, dozens of of motorists were tested for alcohol and drugs on the M7 motorway during a multi-agency checkpoint this Wednesday evening.

M7 Limerick. Multi-agency checkpoint. 2 cars seized for No insurance. 27 drivers tested for alcohol, 3 tested for drugs with 1 positive for Cannabis. Number of other offences detected. ANPR & new Garda technology in use also today as part of ACTIVE mobility project pic.twitter.com/H9eJvqC51Y — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 30, 2018

Gardai have confirmed that two vehicles were seized for no insurance while one driver tested positive for cannabis.