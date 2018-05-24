Limerick gardai warn they will be out in force for National Slow Down Day

Gardai are warning they will be out in force across Limerick from 7am this Friday as part of a national 24-hour crackdown on speeding.

The objective of National Slow Down Day is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads across the country.

Gardai will also be issuing advice to motorists and reminding drivers of the dangers of driving at excess speed.

National #SlowDownDay is taking place from 7am this Friday, the 25th of May to 7am on Saturday, the 26th of May. Support the campaign by slowing down. Demonstrate your support by sending us a pic of you with your thumbs up (but not while driving!) pic.twitter.com/VEQsT0fPkG — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 23, 2018

The 24-hour operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in speed enforcement zones as well as the delivery of a road safety message through the use of national, local and social media.

Limerick City and County Council as well as other State agencies have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

“We appeal to all drivers to slow down and support our National Slow Down day. This will reduce injury and tragedy on the road. Although last year was the safest on record in terms of road safety, there is no room for complacency. Please stick strictly to the posted speed limit, but if the road, traffic or especially weather conditions dictate reduce your speed even further.,” said Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, Roads Policing Bureau said:

There were a number of notable detections in Limerick during the last National Slow Down day last October.

According to the Garda Press Office, one motorist was caught travelling almost 60kph above the speed limit in the Limerick Tunnel. The driver was stopped after they were caught travelling at 139kph in a 80kph zone.

Other detections include a motorist who was caught travelling at 87kph in a 60kph zone on the N21 at Croagh; a motorist who was driving at 131kph in a 100kph zone on the N21 at Garryduff, Newcastle West and a motorist who was travelling at 75kph in a 60kph zone on the R445 at Newcastle, Annacotty.