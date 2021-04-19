New Consultant Paediatrician appointed at University Hospital Limerick

UL Hospitals Group has announced the appointment of Dr Siobhán Neville as Consultant Paediatrician at University Hospital Limerick.

Dr Neville is taking up a dual role that includes Senior Lecturer in Paediatrics at the University of Limerick School of Medicine.

Dr Neville graduated from University College Dublin with a first-class honours degree in Medicine in 2011 and completed her training in General Paediatrics through the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI), during which she spent six months working in rural Tanzania, as part of the VSO-RCPI Partnership Programme.

She subsequently undertook a two-year Fellowship in Paediatric Hospital Medicine at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, where she further developed her interest in medical education, completing the Sick Kids Teaching Scholars Program.

She is co-editor of the 12th edition of the Hospital for Sick Children Handbook of Paediatrics.

Dr Neville has obtained Paediatric Membership of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health in the UK. She has been awarded Fellowship of the Faculty of Paediatrics of the RCPI and is a member of the International Society of Social Paediatrics and Child Health.

She obtained a Master’s in Quality and Safety in Healthcare Management through the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 2018 and she is actively involved in quality improvement education and practice, with the aim of delivering safe, effective and equitable care to children.

Her clinical and research interests lie in the area of Inclusion Paediatrics, particularly in addressing the impacts of the social determinants of health – the conditions in which children are born, grow, live, and age.

Dr Neville worked as a Consultant General Paediatrician in Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin before being appointed to the dual role in Limerick.

Speaking following her appointment, she said: “I am excited to join the highly regarded paediatric teams at UHL and the UL School of Medicine. I hope that through my clinical work in the hospital, my research activity and my teaching of the next generation of doctors, I can have a positive impact on the children, families and young people of the Mid-West region.”

Dr Neville’s appointment brings to nine, the number of consultant paediatricians working in the Children’s Ark UHL and the UL Hospitals Group.