BREAKING: 102 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, no new cases in Limerick

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has risen to 785 after a further 102 patients tested positive.

In an update this Saturday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed the HSE is now working to identify any contacts the latest patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed 102 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) March 21, 2020

An analysis of the 584 confirmed cases up to midnight on Thursday, shows 55% are male and 44% are female, with 29 clusters involving 157 cases. The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years.

Almost a third (30%) of those who have been diagnised with Covid-19 have been hospitalised with 13 patients being admitted to ICU.

A quarter (147) of all cases are associated with healthcare workers while more than half (320) of all cases were detected in the Dublin area.

As of Thursday night, there were 88 confirmed cases in Cork, 21 in Galway and 15 in Limerick. There were seven confirmed cases in Clare, eight in Kerry and less than five in Tipperary.

Three people – all in the east of the country – who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died since the outbreak began in Ireland.

In a statement, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said in cases which have been traced, community transmission accounts for 42%; close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 35%.

He said reports from around the country that some pubs are continuing to stay open is a concern.

“The Department is aware that pubs in some areas of the country are continuing to open, in contravention of existing public health advice. If any such premises become known to us, the Minister will be advised to use his regulatory powers to enforce the temporary closure of premises in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

Dr Holohan added that gardai may also have a role to play in enforcing social distancing guidelines.

“We are also asking An Garda Siochana to assist in encouraging the public to abide by the public health advice on social distancing by encouraging any groups congregating in public to disperse,” he said.