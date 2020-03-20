Drive-thru testing centre for Covid-19 to open in Limerick's LIT Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that the LIT Gaelic Grounds is to open as a drive-thru testing centre for Covid-19.

The Limerick GAA headquarters on the Ennis Road will join other GAA stadia like Croke Park in Dublin, Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork and UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

Limerick GAA confirmed the news in a statement this Friday lunch-time.

"Limerick GAA would like to confirm that LIT Gaelic Grounds is set to be used as a drive-thru testing centre for Covid-19. We at Limerick GAA have also offered the HSE the use of our other facilities if needed as we all come together during this Covid 19 crisis," said the statement.

It concluded: "We again encourage all our members and supporters to follow the advice from the HSE at this time."

Earlier this week Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan had confirmed in a Limerick Leader interview that he had made contact with the HSE to offer assistance.