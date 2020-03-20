BREAKING: 126 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, one new case in Limerick

ONE additional case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Limerick- bringing the total to 15.

In an update this Friday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team said an additional 126 cases have been confirmed nationwide – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 683.

Three people – all in the east of the country – who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died since the outbreak began in Ireland.

At a media briefing, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, confirmed that, as of Wednesday evening, 12 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have been admitted to intensive care units across the country.

The mean age of those who have contracted the disease is 44 with 189 cases confirmed in men and 242 in women.

Dr Holohan told reporters that this Friday’s figures, which are lower then the number of cases confirmed on Thursday, do not mean there is room for complacency.

“Every citizen who is practicing social distancing, who is taking precautions to limit the spread of this virus, is doing their country a service. The Department of Health has issued outdoor social distancing guidelines for everyone to follow. While we encourage people to exercise outside and maintain a healthy lifestyle, social distancing measures will continue to be paramount,” he said.

Dr Holohan said the number of Covid-19 cases will rise in the coming weeks as will the number of hospital admissions.

He added that the impact of the social distancing restrictions and the closure of schools and pubs will not be seen until the middle of next week.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “We are aware that the actions we must take as a nation can lead to individuals feeling isolated and anxious. Be mindful of your mental health during this time, try to keep to a routine, maintain a healthy, balanced diet, and remember social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation – stay in touch with family & friends, use technology to stay connected. There are resources to help you mind your mental health on HSE.ie.”

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health Medicine, HSE said: “One in four cases relate to healthcare workers. We must reinforce the importance of appropriate personal protection measures in hospitals. A healthcare workers sub-group, established under NPHET, will continue to support frontline healthcare workers.”