06 Feb 2022

Shannon Airport signs up to groundbreaking agreement to eliminate carbon output

Shannon Airport is one of 200 European airports to sign up to the Toulouse Declaration

Reporter:

Leader reporter

05 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON Airport is among 200 airports across Europe to sign a groundbreaking agreement as part of aviation’s aim to achieve its net zero 2050 goal.

The Toulouse Declaration marks the first time that European Governments, the European Commission, industry, unions and other key stakeholders have formally aligned on aviation decarbonisation.  

Airports, including Shannon, have long been first movers in leading the challenge of decarbonising aviation. With almost 200 European airports now certified under the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACI) programme and close to 400 airports globally.

Welcoming the signing of the initiative, Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Group said: “Shannon Airport is a signatory to the ACI net zero 2050 pledge; signing the Toulouse Declaration reinforces this commitment to a net zero future. We are wholly committed to decarbonising our operations and are currently developing a carbon reduction plan that will map our journey to net zero.”

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE, added: “Each and every airport undersigning this Declaration is making a tangible difference to our future as an industry, as an economy and as a society. They continue to demonstrate ambition, vision and excellence in their sustainable actions. I admire and applaud each and every one of them.”

Local News

