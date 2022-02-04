Search

05 Feb 2022

Almost new 100 homes planned for 'new Limerick neighbourhood'

Drawings of the proposed development

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

ALMOST 100 homes are being planned as part of the first phase of a major new development on the northside of Limerick city.

Riverpoint Construction has announced its intention to seek planning permission for 99 dwelling units on lands between the Old Cratloe Road and the Pass Road.

The first of several phases of a project which will ultimately see new neighbourhood for Limerick, the project is being built on lands which will be opened up by the new Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road.

The 99 units will be broken down into 28 four-bedroom two-storey semi-detached homes, 36 three-bedroom two-storey semi-detached houses, 10 three-bedroom end-of-terrace units and 13 mid-terrace two room builds.

On top of this, 12 apartments in a three-storey apartment block are projected, in a mix of one-and-two bedroom flats.

articlepreview id="735926" link="https://www.limerickleader.ie/video/local-news/735926/watch-vicky-phelan-awarded-the-freedom-of-limerick.html"]

Local councillor Olivia O’Sullivan said: “It will be a whole new residential area. Residents of the Pass Road have been used to living on a quiet country road, and this is the same for residents of Willowgrove at the end of the Cratloe Road. Obviously, the suburbs are coming to meet them now.”

She gave a cautious welcome, noting “there are people crying out for new homes”.

“The majority of homes on this side being built are social housing. The first-time buyers market has nowhere to turn,” Cllr O’Sullivan added.

Local News

