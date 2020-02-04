LISTEN: Limerick Leader general election podcast with Labour TD Jan O'Sullivan

IN THIS episode of the Limerick Leader's general election podcast, reporter Nick Rabbitts speaks with Labour's only Limerick candidate, Jan O'Sullivan, who is looking to retain her seat in Limerick City.

In this interview, Deputy O'Sullivan talks about the six "red line" issues of going into any Government; their manifesto; and the Labour's single digit position in the opinion polls.

