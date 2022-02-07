Search

08 Feb 2022

Limerick schools to take part in unique litter picking initiative

Mayor of Limerick City and County Council, Daniel Butler and Patrick Jackson, creator of Picker Pals pictured with the Picker Pals in Patrickswell National School. PIC: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

07 Feb 2022 5:01 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

PRIMARY SCHOOL children in Limerick are taking a stand against litter through a unique school-based programme called Picker Pals. 

The programme, run by environmental Non-Governmental Organisation VOICE (Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment) fosters ideas to care for the environment and equips children with Picker Packs containing everything a child needs to go litter-picking.

Children take it in turns to bring the pack home and lead a litter-picking adventure in their local area. On returning to school, they share their achievements with their classmates and teachers.

59 schools in Limerick are taking part in the programme with Limerick City and County Council funding 20 schools and the others will be sponsored by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “It is wonderful to be in Patrickswell NS to see the pupils engage in the Picker Pal experience first-hand. 

"The Picker Pals initiative will complement the various other anti-litter campaigns including Team Limerick Clean Up, the An Taisce Green Schools Programme and the Leave no Trace initiative which we will hear more of in the coming months.”

30,100 children are taking part in the initiative this year which will result in 150 tonnes of waste being removed from the environment. 

The schools in Limerick taking part in the project are: Ahane NS, An Mhodh Scoil, Ardpatrick NS, Ballymartin NS, Ballysteen NS, Bilboa NS, Bohermore NS - Srahane, Caherconlish, Carrickerry NS - Athea, Castleconnell NS and Croagh NS.

Also taking part are: Gaelscoil Chaladh An Treoigh, Gaelscoil O Doghair - Caisleán Nua Thiar, Gaelscoil Sairseal, Gaelscoil Sheoirse, Garrydoolis NS, Kilbehenny NS, Kilcornan NS, Killoughteen NS - Newcastle West, Kilmeedy NS, Kilteely NS, Limerick City East Educate Together NS - Mungret and Lisnagry NS.

Milford NS - Castletroy, Monaleen NS, Our Lady Of Lourdes NS, Our Lady Queen Of Peace School - Janesboro, Our Lady’s Abbey - Blackabbey, Patrickswell NS, SN Ailbhe - Killinure, SN Loch Guir - Bruff, SN Naomh Padraig - Knocknasnaa, Salesian Primary School - Fernbank, Scoil Ailbhe - Caherelly and Scoil Baile An Aird - Ballinard are also involved. 

Other schools involved are: Scoil Chriost Ri B - Caherdavin, Scoil Cnoc Loinge NS - Knocklong, Scoil Dean Cussen - Bruff, Scoil Mhuire Murroe - Liscreagh, Scoil Mocheallóg - Kilmallock, Scoil Na Mbraithre - Doon, Scoil Nais Cnoc Aine - Knockainey, Scoil Naomh Iosaf - Adare, Scoil Naomh Iosef - Rathkeale, Scoil Naomh Mhuire - Abbeyfeale, Scoil Neassain - Mungret and Scoil O Curain B - Gortboy.

Finally the following schools are also taking part in the initiative: Scoil Padraig Naofa B - Dublin Road, St Brigid’s NS - Singland
St Carnane NS - Fedamore, St Fergus Primary School - Glin, St James NS - Cappagh, St Joseph’s - Dromcollogher, St Joseph’s Convent - Newcastle West, St Michael’s - Limerick, St Patrick's GNS - Dublin Road, St. Nicholas Church Of Ireland School - Blackabbey, St. Patrick’s NS - Bruree and Tineteriffe NS - Cappamore.

Applications for the 2021/22 year are now closed but schools can register their interest on line for next year’s programme.

