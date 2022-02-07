Limerick schools to take part in unique litter picking initiative

PRIMARY SCHOOL children in Limerick are taking a stand against litter through a unique school-based programme called Picker Pals.

The programme, run by environmental Non-Governmental Organisation VOICE (Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment) fosters ideas to care for the environment and equips children with Picker Packs containing everything a child needs to go litter-picking.

Children take it in turns to bring the pack home and lead a litter-picking adventure in their local area. On returning to school, they share their achievements with their classmates and teachers.

59 schools in Limerick are taking part in the programme with Limerick City and County Council funding 20 schools and the others will be sponsored by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “It is wonderful to be in Patrickswell NS to see the pupils engage in the Picker Pal experience first-hand.

"The Picker Pals initiative will complement the various other anti-litter campaigns including Team Limerick Clean Up, the An Taisce Green Schools Programme and the Leave no Trace initiative which we will hear more of in the coming months.”

30,100 children are taking part in the initiative this year which will result in 150 tonnes of waste being removed from the environment.

Applications for the 2021/22 year are now closed but schools can register their interest on line for next year’s programme.