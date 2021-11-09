SLIDESHOW: TUS graduates make history at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds

MORE than 1,500 graduates of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) have made history by becoming the inaugural graduates of Ireland’s newest technological university.

The Class of 2021, including six PhD graduates have come together at TUS Gaelic Grounds to receive their parchments.

Over the course of this Tuesday and this Wednesday a total of 4,500 people will have gathered at four ceremonies in the purpose-built outdoor arena at TUS Gaelic Grounds to celebrate the momentous occasion.

During the four ceremonies across the two days 1,571 students will graduate from the Faculties of Engineering and the Built Environment; Limerick School of Art and Design; Applied Science and Technology and Faculty of Business and Humanities.

At the conferring ceremony, Josephine Fehily, Chair of the TUS Governing Body, acknowledged the unprecedented challenges the Class of 2021 have faced.

“The Class of 2021 are, and always will be, the first ever to receive an award from TUS. As the first graduates of TUS, I hope you will remain fiercely proud of your alma mater and work with us to collectively advance the Midlands and MidWest regions for all who live and work here, as we move towards a post-pandemic life – a life which feels as if it will be different somehow.”

Day one complete, of the first ever outdoor graduation ceremonies at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

"It took focus, resilience and hard work to achieve the success which you celebrate today. Give yourselves a large pat on the back; say thank you to those who supported you."

In his address President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunanne asked graduates to stand independent and strong against pandemic dis-information by drawing on their education and their experience over the last year and a half.

“The latter part of your journey through college saw you face challenges which were unknown until their emergence. Your graduation is a further mark of your achievement and your resilience, something that my colleagues and I wish to recognise and congratulate. But of course, with experience comes responsibility. You, the Class of 2021, with your unique experience, bear a particular responsibility to apply your knowledge and resilience to better your world,” he said.

“In recent times, we have seen the emergence of what is sometimes referred to as the pandemic of disinformation - the ignoring of fact and the dismissal of those with expertise. This is played out in many aspects of life and fuelled by the ubiquity of online engagement. Your responsibility is to stand independent and strong against this pandemic of disinformation. Just as you have prevailed through the Covid-19 pandemic, so you will prevail in this one, because you have been taught to think critically, you have been taught to use facts and you have been taught to apply logic. You have proved your ability in this regard, and you have succeeded in adversity," he added.

Vice President Academic of Affairs and Registrar Marian Duggan also paid tribute to the graduates’ resilience and congratulated them on being the inaugural graduates of TUS.

“The conferring of academic awards is the highlight of the academic calendar and a special occasion for our community, but this year is unique and you, the class of 2021 will always occupy a particularly special place in the unfolding story of TUS,” she said.