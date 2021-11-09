Search

09/11/2021

Limerick library branch set to re-open at new temporary home

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, has welcomed the re-opening of the City Library at Barrow House | PICTURES: Keith Wiseman

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced the re-opening of the City Library branch at Barrow House on Michael Street. 

The former Instore Furniture store at the junction of Michael and Ellen Street will be a temporary home for the City Library while the flagship Central Library for Limerick is under construction as part of the Opera Site development.

The library, which opens this Wednesday, covers two floors with a fantastic range of books, movies and music available for everyone.  

Free Wi-Fi, Public Access PCs and Printing/Scanning facilities are also available. The first floor includes a dedicated children’s library, activities room and a music library for non-streamers.

The library will be open from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm and until 8pm every Tuesday and Thursday. 

Welcoming the announcement, Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of the city and county of Limerick said: “It is great to see the city library in a brand-new home in such a vibrant and central location while we wait for the completion of a new central library for Limerick. I think this will prove to be a very inclusive and popular library for all and delighted to hear that it’s open.”

Executive Librarian, Fiona Ismail added: “We have missed meeting all our regular customers and are looking forward to being open for business again.   There is real excitement to have a library back in the heart of the city centre – we just can’t wait to open and we really hope all members of the public enjoy our new library.”

Library membership is completely free, and Limerick Libraries are extending a warm welcome to everyone to visit, join up and experience all the Library has to offer. 

