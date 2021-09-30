First TUS graduation ceremony to take place at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds

THE first graduands of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS), will be conferred at a special ceremony at the newly named TUS Gaelic Grounds, it has been announced.

The ceremony will take place at the home of Limerick GAA to allow for the historic in-person graduation. Last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, all LIT and AIT conferring ceremonies were held virtually.

From tomorrow, LIT along with Athlone IT will become TUS, Ireland’s newest TU and therefore the new graduants will receive their qualification from the technological university, presented by the newly appointed TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane.

The conferring ceremony will take place over four sessions during November 9 and November 10, with the students of each faculty (Faculty of Engineering & Built Environment; Limerick School of Art and Design; Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology; and Faculty of Business & Humanities) gathering with their families to receive their parchment in person.

Commenting on the announcement, outgoing President of LIT and incoming President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “Graduation day is always a special day - for the graduands, their families and the LIT, soon to be TUS, community. Days like these mark significant milestones in people’s lives and they allow our soon to be graduates to recognise the commitment, ability and perseverance that got them to this day."

He added that everyone associated with the new TU are delighted to be able to gather again in person to mark the momentous occasion.

"It is important that our graduands can celebrate this day with their family and friends who supported them, and the staff who worked with them over the last number of years. November 9 and 10 2021, will celebrate the first graduates of the new TU in the newly named TUS Gaelic Grounds,” said Prof Cunnane.

Chairman of Limerick GAA, John Cregan says he delighted the Gaelic Grounds can host the graduation ceremony. “Limerick GAA are delighted to welcome the announcement by the new Technological University that the first graduation is to be held in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. This is a further example of the excellent working relationship that exists between Limerick GAA and Professor Vincent Cunnane and his management team," he said.

All graduands will also be contacted directly with the specific arrangements for their Conferring Ceremony.