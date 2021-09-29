New name revealed for Limerick GAA's Gaelic Grounds ahead of official change this Friday

LIMERICK GAA's Gaelic Grounds will be known as the TUS Gaelic Grounds from this Friday October 1.

This Wednesday afternoon the new name for the Limerick GAA Headquarters was confirmed by LIT, ahead of their own name change this Friday to the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest.

Back in April 2019, it was announced that the Gaelic Grounds was to be renamed 'LIT Gaelic Grounds' with Limerick GAA and the Moylish based Third Level Institute signing a 10-year partnership. The LIT Gaelic Grounds name officially came into operation on May 1, 2019.

However, earlier this year, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD confirmed that the Limerick college had been granted technological university status.

This Friday October 1 is the official start of the new entity, which will see LIT partner with AIT, to become known as the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest.

And, all that means the Limerick GAA stadium will now be known as TUS Gaelic Grounds until the end of the 10-year partnership in 2029.

The first GAA fixture in the TUS Gaelic Grounds will be this Friday evening - Garryspillane and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meeting in the Limerick Senior Hurling County Cup final at 7.30.

And, the newly named TUS Gaelic Grounds is to host the graduation ceremony as the first graduands from the Moylish, Clare Street, Thurles, Clonmel and Ennis campuses of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS), will be conferred this November.

The ceremony will take place at the Limerick GAA grounds to allow for the historic in-person graduation. Last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, all LIT conferring ceremonies were held virtually.

The conferring ceremony will take place over four sessions during November 9 and November 10, with the students of each faculty (Faculty of Engineering & Built Environment; Limerick School of Art and Design; Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology; and Faculty of Business & Humanities) gathering with their families to receive their parchment in person.

"Graduation day is always a special day - for the graduands, their families and the LIT, soon to be TUS, community. Days like these mark significant milestones in people’s lives and they allow our soon to be graduates to recognise the commitment, ability and perseverance that got them to this day," said outgoing President of LIT and incoming President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane.

He added: "We are delighted to be able to gather again in person to mark this momentous occasion. It is important that our graduands can celebrate this day with their family and friends who supported them, and the staff who worked with them over the last number of years. November 9 and 10 2021, will celebrate the first graduates of the new TU in the newly named TUS Gaelic Grounds”.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan welcomed the news.

"Limerick GAA are delighted to welcome the announcement by the new Technological University that the first graduation is to be held in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. This is a further example of the excellent working relationship that exists between Limerick GAA and Professor Vincent Cunnane and his management team," said Cregan.