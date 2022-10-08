Search

08 Oct 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, October 8, 2022

Deaths in Limerick

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

08 Oct 2022 6:21 PM

The death has occurred of Eileen Synnott (née Mc Sweeney) of Bishopstown, Cork / Limerick.

On October 8th, 2022, peacefully, in her 89th year, at Cork University Hospital EILEEN (née Mc Sweeney) dearly loved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Carmel, Aongus, Barry and Brian, and dear sister of the late Tess.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Colette, Catherine and Doris, grandchildren Aoibhín, Cian, Kevin, David, Claire, Christopher, Andrew and Nathan, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Sr. Carmel, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday (October 9th) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd.

Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Monday (October 10th) in the Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road which can be viewed by clicking the link below.

Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Model Farm Road.Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired by clicking the link below.

Please leave your personal message for Eileen’s family on the condolence section below.

May she rest in peace.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan (S) of Main Street, Cappamore, Limerick.
On October 7th 2022 peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Noreen and nephew Tony Frost. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Nee Aherne), sister Mary Frost, brothers in law Seamus, Pat and Joe Aherne and Ned Frost, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Cappamore on Sunday 9th October from 5.30 to 7.30 p.m. with removal to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Monday 10th at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on Cappamore Parish - ChurchCamLive.ie , burial afterwards in Old Pallas cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cappamore Day Centre.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick O'SHAUGHNESSY of Barnagh, Templeglantine, Limerick.

Aged 91 years, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family, on Friday, October 7th 2022, at Milford Care Centre.

Patrick, beloved husband of Mary, R.I.P., much loved father and grandfather. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Tom, daughters Elizabeth, Catherine (O’Dwyer), Mary (Bourke) and Anne (Kelly), sisters Peggy (Guye) and Teresa (Guiney), grandchildren Miriam, Michael, Maeve, Lorna, Sarah, Sophie and Pádraig, sons-in-law Cóilín, Pat and Tom, daughter-in-law Catriona, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Patrick is pre-deceased by his brother Michael, sisters Mary and Joan.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart Patrick’s home on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards to the adjoining Reilig na Tríonóide.

Please leave your message of condolence in the Condolences section below.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen FITZGERALD (née Hinchy) of Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick

Kathleen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Milford Care Centre after receiving great care at University Hospital of Limerick.

Dearly beloved wife of Garrett (Gary) and much loved mother of Michael, Lesley & Brian, dear sister of Patsie and the late Ann. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Liadh & Laura, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Zach, Kate, Isla, Jane & Freya, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, 9th October from 4pm – 6pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, for Requiem Mass on Monday, 10th October at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed by clicking the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. Click the link below to donate online.


Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

May they rest in peace.

