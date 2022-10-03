Deaths in Limerick: Monday, October 3, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Br. David O'Riordan, Miguel House, Castletown, Laois / Feohanagh, Limerick / Belfast, Down



Br. David O'Riordan, De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and late of Glen Road, Belfast and Appletown, Feohanagh, Co. Limerick. October 2nd. 2022.

Predeceased by his parents David and Catherine, sisters Eileen and Chris, brothers Paddy, Garry, Timmy, Sean and Moss.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relations, friends, kind neighbours, especially his confreres in religion and staff in Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House from 11 am on Tuesday October 4th. with Evening Prayer and Rosary at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (Oct. 5th.) at 2 pm in the Monasterey Chapel with burial immediately afterwards in the Monasterey Cemetery.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam uasal.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret Crawford (née Ryan), Newtownbarry, Charleville, Cork / Bruree, Limerick



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, sadly missed by her daughter, Veronica, son Jimmy, daughter in law Ria, brothers Pat, Jerry and Tommy, sisters in law Hannah and Pauline, grandchildren, Cillian, Conor, Tara, Hailey, Jonathan, Anna and James, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Annette Cusack (née Hehir), Rathmale, Mungret, Limerick



Annette Cusack (nee Hehir) (Rathmale, Mungret, Limerick and founding member of Limerick Ladies Soccer) 2nd October 2022, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Kieran. Dearly loved mother of her daughters Niamh, Sinead, Ciara and son Eoin. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Keith, Eugene and Jason and daughter-in-law Sarah, sisters Marie, Therese, Dymphna, Geraldine, Majella and brother Clement, her eight cherished grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her dear friend Maimie and her wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her loving parents Tom and Theresa and brother John.

Reposing at her home (Eircode V94DN0X) on Tuesday evening (October 4th) from 4:30pm to 7:30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret on Wednesday (October 5th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Lenihan), Lynwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Ballysimon, Limerick / Miltown Malbay, Clare

Mary, died peacefully, on the 3rd October 2022, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Catherine, sons Owen, Edward and Barry and their father Michael, her son-in-law James Keane and daughters-in-law Carol and Marian.

Sadly missed by her sister Geraldineand her husband Danny Mungovan (Quilty Holiday Cottages, Co Clare), her adored grandchildren Cian, Claire, Aoife, Alex and Mia, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Wednesday (5th October) from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive on Thursday (6th October) at St. John's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

House Private, Please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Grainne McEvoy, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Limerick



Sydney, Australia and formerly of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Grainne died peacefully on August 20th 2022, in the dedicated care of the staff of Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney.

Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Michèle (Kennedy), Jean (O’Donnell), Clodagh (MacAuley) and twin Yvonne (Mays), her brother David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and her many caring friends in Australia and Ireland.

Predeceased by her parents Des and Fiona McEvoy and brother Donal.

A Mass of remembrance for Gráinne will take place on Saturday, 15th of October 2022, at 10am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, Dublin. Grainne’s Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed here. Rest in Peace.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jessica Guerin, Coolbeg, Kildimo, Limerick

Funeral Arrangements Later

------------------------------------------

