Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, September 27, 2022

The death has occurred of Larry Guerin of Park Gardens, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Aer Rianta and Shannon RFC.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marion, his children Laurie, James and Dee; his eight grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, Aela, Margot, Louis, Fran, Larry and Billie; sons-in-law Fergal and Fran, daughter-in-law Delphine; his sister Eleanor; brothers-in-law Jack, Mike, Billy and Jim; sister-in-law Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Thursday (September 29) from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 2pm on Friday. Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

House Private Please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Steven Dundon of Morrissey's Cross, Skule Hill, Fedamore, Limerick. Late of Waterford.

Predeceased by his brother Joseph and grandparents and his uncle John.

Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Paul and Teresa; son Tadgh; siblings Michael, Krystle, Tracey, James, Sarah and Tara; partner Abigail; nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Thursday (September 29) from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday (September 30) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm at St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore - Please wear bright colours to celebrate Steven's life.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre

House strictly private, please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Annluan (Al) Blake of Clontarf, Dublin. Late of Limerick and the Irish Press.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia Brigid. Very sadly missed by his sons, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf on Thursday (September 29) arriving at 9.55am for 10am Requiem Mass - click here for live-stream.

Cremation will take place afterwards at Glasnevin Crematorium (arriving at 12 noon).

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all rest in peace.