Search

27 Sept 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, August 17, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

27 Sept 2022 7:00 PM

The death has occurred of Larry Guerin of Park Gardens, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Aer Rianta and Shannon RFC.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marion, his children Laurie, James and Dee; his eight grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, Aela, Margot, Louis, Fran, Larry and Billie; sons-in-law Fergal and Fran, daughter-in-law Delphine; his sister Eleanor; brothers-in-law Jack, Mike, Billy and Jim; sister-in-law Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Thursday (September 29) from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 2pm on Friday. Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. 

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

House Private Please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Steven Dundon of Morrissey's Cross, Skule Hill, Fedamore, Limerick. Late of Waterford.

Predeceased by his brother Joseph and grandparents and his uncle John. 

Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Paul and Teresa; son Tadgh; siblings Michael, Krystle, Tracey, James, Sarah and Tara; partner Abigail; nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Thursday (September 29) from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday (September 30) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm at St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore - Please wear bright colours to celebrate Steven's life.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. 

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre

House strictly private, please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Annluan (Al) Blake of Clontarf, Dublin.  Late of Limerick and the Irish Press.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia Brigid. Very sadly missed by his sons, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf on Thursday (September 29) arriving at 9.55am for 10am Requiem Mass - click here for live-stream

Cremation will take place afterwards at Glasnevin Crematorium (arriving at 12 noon).

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media