Deaths in Limerick - Friday, September 23, 2022

The death has occurred of Richard Carey of Poplin Green, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Mary and Sean; brother Chris; niece Georgia; Godson C.J., other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (September 25) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass at St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury on Monday (September 26) at 12 noon - click here for live-stream.

Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Frost (née Egan) of Islandea, Adare, Limerick. Formerly of Coolisteigue, Clonlara, County Clare.

Beloved wife of the late Bob. Pre-deceased by her brother Paddy, sisters Maureen, Kitty and Nancy

Deeply regretted by her son Edward (Ned); daughters Lisa (Green), Catriona (Ryan) and Maria (Lancaster); daughter-in-law Tina; sons-in-law Colin, Donal and Paul; grandchildren Rachel, Harry, Freya, Emily, Fergus, Kate, Sophia and Ethan, sisters Bridie and Eileen; nephews, nieces, carers, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing this Saturday (September 24) at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare.

Funeral Mass on Sunday (September 25) at 1pm with burial afterwards in St Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Adare branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Celine Latham (née Teskey) of Ballinlina, Rathkeale, Limerick. Late of Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, England.

Predeceased by her husband Harry; brothers and sisters, Nat, Neil, Frances, Mona (Rodgers), Cyril, and Kieran.

Sadly missed by her family in the U.K. at home in Ireland and in USA.

Funeral service will take place in the U.K. on Tuesday, September 27 at 11.30am and will be live-streamed here.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Vita Tisanova (née Puzule) of Cragaun, Father Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Latvia and Ex Molex, Shannon, County Clare.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Artis Tisanovs; son Guntis Tisanovs and his partner Eleonora Przevalska; mother-in-law Zenta Tisanova, extended family and her friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Monday (September 26) from 1pm to 2pm. Requiem Mass will take place in the Funeral Home at 2pm with removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for a service at 4pm.

May they all rest in peace.