Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, September 20, 2022

The death has occurred of Francis Vaughan of Glenhaven, Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry, Limerick / Kileely, Limerick.



Formerly of Kileely, Limerick.

Francis, was cared for under the exceptional care of the Management and staff of Glenhaven, until his brief illness, where he passed away at the University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his sisters Theresa Lynch and Rita Vaughan.

Very deeply regretted by his siblings Mary Kiely, Anne Ryan, Richard Vaughan, Christy Vaughan, Gerard Vaughan, Raymond Vaughan and Sheila Vaughan, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence in Glenhaven, on Wednesday (September 21st) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (September 22nd) in St. Vincent's Chapel at 11am, followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Ollie Ring of 16 Thornbury Drive, Willow Park, Athlone, Westmeath / Limerick City, Limerick.



Predeceased by his beloved daughter Stacey and son Anton. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son James, daughters Natasha, Amanda and Lilly, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in-laws, relatives, and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (16 Thornbury Drive, Willow Park) on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Mary's Church at 10-30am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

For those unable to attend or just wish to live stream Ollie's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Thursday at 10-30am:

The family greatly appreciate your sympathy and support at this sad time. Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below.

Ollie's family are still very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate if social distancing, face covering and no hand-shaking took place during the funeral.

-------------------

The death has occurred of THOMAS O'RIORDAN of Castlecourt Clancy Strand & late of Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Millstreet, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary.

Formerly of Ordnance Survey Ireland). Died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Brett), brothers William (Millstreet) and Anthony (Gort), sisters in law Catherine, Rita & Breda, brothers in law John, Tom & Seamus, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. His remains will arrive at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem mass at 2 o'c. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on link below.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Ger (Gerry) McAuliffe of Tullaha, Broadford, Limerick.



Died suddenly, at his home, on September 18, 2022. Our beloved Ger will be sadly missed by his loving mother, family, relatives, many dear good friends and kind neighbours.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Castlemahon Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of John LEAHY of Bogmount, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.



John passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 19th 2022. John, husband of the recently deceased Eileen (June 21st 2022) is very sadly missed by his son John Anthony, daughter Jennifer, grandson Eliadh, brothers Denis, Jerry, Mike and Pat, sister Pauline, mother-in-law Hannie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart John’s home on Thursday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Family flowers only, please. If you would like to donate to The Irish Cancer Society in memory of John, please click on the link below. Donations box will also be in place at the funeral home.

Please leave your message of condolence in the link at the end of this page.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) FRAWLEY (née Quilligan) of Vernon Court, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick, V94 D4EA.



Formerly of Assumpta Park Limerick. Late of Specsavers.

Trish died peacefully on 19th September 2022 after a short illness at Milford Hospice.

Beloved wife of Tony, dearest mother of Deirdre (Dee), David & Derek and adored Granny to Kate & Amy, Tony & Faye, Sarah & Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving brother Junior, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Liz & Catriona sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at home in Vernon Crescent V94 D4EA on Wednesday, 21st September, from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Thursday, 22nd September, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice

Click the link below to donate online.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

--------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.