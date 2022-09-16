Search

16 Sept 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, September 16, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, August 17, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

16 Sept 2022 7:15 PM

The death has occurred of John O'Callaghan of Bourke Avenue, Edward Street, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his adoring wife Rita, sister Marie (UK), nephew, nieces, neighbours and friends. 

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (September 19) in St. Joseph's Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick at 11.30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm - click here for live stream.

House private, please.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

-------------------

The death has occurred of Anne Dolan (née Tierney) of Ballsbridge, Dublin. Formerly of / Castleconnell, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard (Ben) and devoted mother of Michael, John, Gráinne, Brian and Fiona. Sadly missed by her brothers Noel and Vincent; sister Rosemary, daughter-in-law Rhonda and partners Ricka and John; grandchildren Jessica, Holly, Zoë, Tash, Eva and Tadhg; great-grandchildren Mia and Oscar, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing on Thursday (September 22) from 5pm to 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown (A94 XK28). Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday (September 23) in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Arthritis Ireland.

May they all rest in peace.

