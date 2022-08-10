Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Sean Collins

Of Galtee Avenue, Caherdavin

Formerly of Old Cratloe Road, Cahill May Roberts and Group Four Securicor, Dell.

Sean died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, August 12 from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin for Requiem Mass on Saturday, Aug. 13th, at 10am, streamed live at https://www.caherdavinparish.com/live-stream/.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donation, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Tom Kerin

Of Corcomroe, Monaleen Road, Castletroy

Tom passed away peacefully in University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his family.

Tom will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, his children Tanya, Duncan, Lorna, Nadine & Emmet, his son in law Greg, and partners Linda and Donal, his grandchildren Leon Kerin and Molly Maebh and Saoirse Wright, his brothers Gerard and Noel, his sisters Maura and Marcella and by all his in-laws, relations plus many friends.

Pre-deceased by his sister Patricia and brother Alphonsus.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, August 12 from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen for Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 13, at 11am, streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/monaleen.

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only, donations if wished to St Vincent de Paul, Limerick.

House private please

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Rita Lynch (née Meade)

Of Kilmallock and Charleville

On August 8, 2022. Very peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Catherine (Galway) sons, Michael and JJ, Son in law Dave her brother James and sister Josephine, her adored grandchildren Adam, Conor and Kaitlyn, nieces, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and her many friends, especially all those at the Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kimallock.

May she rest in peace

Reposing this Thursday, August 11 from 6pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, with evening prayers at 7pm. Removal to arrive Friday to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Bruff Cemetery.

Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

*******

