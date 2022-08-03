Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, August 3, 2022

The death has occurred of Angela Conba (née Hayes) of Sheares Avenue, Kilmallock and formerly Kilfinane, Co. Limerick. On August 3, 2022. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Beloved wife of the late Turlough. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Kieran and extended family, very kind neighbours and her many friends. Reposing this Friday (5th August) from 7pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, with evening prayers at 8pm. Removal to arrive Saturday to Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Kilmallock, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Tankardstown Cemetery. House strictly private. Angela's Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.Kilmallockparish.ie

-------------

The death has occurred of Christy Kelly of Raheny, Dublin / and formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick. On August 2. Passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankill, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Caitriona, and eldest daughter Mary. Devoted father to John, Dan, Caitriona and Jane. Sadly missed by his family and daughters-in-law Susan and Mary, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Owen, Sean, Ciaran, Sean, Fionn, Cian and Aoife. Christy will also be greatly missed by his twin brother Jack, sisters Mary, Bernie and Peig along with extended family, neighbours, friends and former work colleagues in CIE. Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny, Dublin 5 on Friday, 5th August, with family present, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Saturday morning, 6th August to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, Dublin 5 arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. A live stream of Christy's Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 6th August, at 10am can be viewed on the following link:-https://www.rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Sheila O'Connor (née Power) of Towerhill, Cappamore, Limerick. On August 2, 2022, predeceased by her father Ned and brother Donal. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, son Kevin, daughter Jennifer, mother Nora, brother John, sisters Noreen and Marian, Kevin’s partner Ali, Jennifer’s partner Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues in Cook Medical, and friends.Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore, Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore, Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Padraig (Pat) Lynch of Willow Grove, Clonconane, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Geevagh, Sligo. Padraig died peacefully surrounded by family, in his 80th year. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife of 54 Years Dorothy, his Children Sharon, Adrian and Brian (predeceased by his baby daughter Mary), son- in-law Alex , daughters-in-law Carol and Sinead and his cherished Grandchildren Ryan, Oran, Fiadh, Seren, Culainn, Breannach, Doireann, Dualtach and Danann. brother Felix, sisters Florence and Dorothy (predeceased by sister Vera), brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his life long friends and neighbours. Padraig will repose at home in Willow Grove on Friday, Aug 5th, from 4pm to 7pm.Padraig’s funeral Mass will be held in Christ The King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday, Aug 6th, at 12 noon followed by private cremation. The funeral Mass will be streamed.

--------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.