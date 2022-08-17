Search

17 Aug 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, August 17, 2022

17 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

The death has occurred of Willie Dooley of Ballyneety, Limerick. Ex Nursing Staff at St Joseph's Hospital and late of South Liberties GAA and Sarsfield's GAA, Cork.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret (Wade), sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Eamonn, sister Rita Flynn, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Friday (August 19) from 5pm to 7pm with Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Knockea on Saturday (August 20) for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

No flowers please, at Willie's request.

The death has occurred of Patrick McDonagh of Tara Court, Watergate, Limerick city. Late of Fanningstown, Fedamore, Co. Limerick and late 12th Infantry Battalion Sarsfield Barrack's, Edward Street and late Coach C.B.S.

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael; sisters Helen, Margaret and Bridget; brothers Peter, Mike and Joe; son Pat.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, sons Shane and Darra, grandson Shane, nieces, nephews, stepchildren, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Saturday (August 20) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, arriving for reception prayers at 6.15pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (August 21) at 1.30pm with burial afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard J. (Gerry) O'Mahoney of Ardcronin of Balla, Castlebar, Mayo. Formerly of Athea, County Limerick and Wimbley, London, England.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie neé Togher (Belmullet); his parents Patrick and Mary; brothers Jack, Jimmy, Richard, Michael, Thomas, Patrick, Joseph and his sister Mary McGarthy.

Dearly loved father of Gerard, Marion and Sharon.

Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law Irene, son-in-law Stephen; brothers Tim, Daniel and Christopher; sisters Julie Barrett and Anne O'Mahoney; grandchildren Luke, Bridget, Oliver, Emily, Liam and Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass at St. Cronan's Church Balla at 11am on Saturday (August 20) with burial afterwards at Balla cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Mayo Hospice c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Castlebar.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) Ryan of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick. Late of Old Christians GAA Club.

Beloved son of the Late Paddy and Nancy. Dearly loved brother of Pat, Denis and the late Anthony, Anne and Catherine. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law Anthony, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday (August 19) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro at 10.30am on Saturday (August 20) for Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

May they all rest in peace.

