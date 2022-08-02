Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The death has occurred of Ger MOLONEY of Ardnaveagh, Reens, Ardagh, Limerick.



Formerly of Star Court, John Carew Park.

Late of Inver, Castletroy and Crescent College Comprehensive.

Ger died suddenly at home. Beloved husband of Lorraine, dearest father of Luke, Jake & Ellie Rose and loving son of Anne & the late Billy Moloney.

Deeply regretted by his wife and children, sister Linda, brother Kieran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, extended relatives and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home on Thursday August 4th from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen.

Requiem Mass on Friday, August 5th at 11am live stream in link below. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below and through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Fielding of Ballinvoher, Fr. Russell Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Patrick died on August 1st 2022, peacefully in the loving care of St. Camillus Hospital.

Beloved husband of Brid and the late Angela. Special stepdad to Pádraic, Noelle, Dermot, Annemarie and the late Elaine. Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Sean and Finn, sister Peg.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas street on Wednesday (August 3rd) from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Thursday (August 4th) for Requiem Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in old Mungret Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Denis BOWEN of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick / Fairhill, Cork.



Late of Craeval Park, Moyross, St. Mary’s Park & Fairhill, Cork.

Denis died peacefully on 1st August in Milford Care Centre surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Clare, father of John, Denis, Margaret & Tracey, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Maura, extended family & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 4th August from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street for Funeral Mass on Friday 5th August at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery

Family Flowers only Please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Click here to donate.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Susan Boland (née Patterson) of Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick.



Susan passed away peacefully at her residence on 30th July 2022.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, daughters Emma and Lorna, grandchildren Ellie, Lily and Scott, sons-in-law Derek and Dan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Wednesday evening (August 3rd) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St., Limerick from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Arriving to Shannon Crematorium on Thursday afternoon (August 4th) for Service at 1 o'clock.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Brendan Ryan of Kilmallock, Limerick.



The death has occurred of Brendan Ryan, unexpectedly at his home. Son of the late Joe and Anne Ryan, brother of the late Sgt John Ryan, The Curragh, Kildare.

Survived by his brothers Jimmy (Cambridge) and Eugene (Kilmallock), sisters Frances Oaks (Berkshire), Maria (Thurles), Teresa Flynn (Kilfinane), and large extended family, kind neighbours, his many friends, especially Martin.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Wednesday (3rd August) from 7pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 8pm.

Removal to arrive Thursday to Ss. Peter& Paul Church, Kilmallock for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial to Kilfinane Cemetery.

Brendan’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below, Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

--------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.