Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, July 28, 2022

The death has occurred of Timothy (Ted) Culhane

Of Portmarnock, Dublin and Rathkeale

On July 27, 2022. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Jack. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children Ronan, Nuala, David and Tim, daughter-in-law Eilís, son-in-law Pearse, his adored grandchildren Lily, Aisling and Ted, sister Betty, brothers Donie and Jim, nieces, nephews, extended family, and his wonderful friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, July 29, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Portmarnock on Saturday afternoon for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

A live stream of Ted’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/

*******

The death has occurred of Seamus Hennessy

Of Killeedy, Ballagh

Seamus passed away peacefully in his 96th year at University Hospital Limerick on July 28, 2022. Husband of the late Mary (née Cussen). Sadly missed by his daughters Annette, Sinéad and Marie, sons-in-law Rory, Conor and Dan, grandchildren Cian, Shane, Molly and Caragh, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Friday from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

Please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands.

*******

The death has occurred of Egberdina (Dineke) Olfhoff (née Oosterhoff)

Of the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy and Killaloe, Clare

Late of Ballycuggaran, Killaloe and the Park Retirement Village, died peacefully on July 27 in the exceptional care of the staff of the Park Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Abel, dearest mother of Tineke and Jan (Olly) and adored ‘Oma’ to Aisling and Robbie, Shane and Fiona, Grace and Niall, Aidan, Loes, Mieke and Yero and Roisín. Great grandmother to Anna, Harry and Ollie, sister of the recently deceased Roelof Oosterhoff, dear mother-in-law to Diarmuid and Karin. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, July 31 from 4pm to 5pm. Funeral Arriving at Christ Church, O’Connell Street for funeral Service on Monday, August 1 at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Relig Lua, Killaloe.

The service will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NUbCvhtI4A.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Moira Regan (née Hoare)

Of 'Cnoc Áine', Lisadurn, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and Bruff

Formerly of London and Baggotstown, Bruff. On July 23, 2022. Suddenly and peacefully, at her home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim formerly of Castleteehan, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, her brother Jimmy Hoare, Baggotstown, sisters Vera Byrne, Shannon, and Eta O’Gorman, Limerick, sisters-in-law Bridgie, Kathleen and Nuala, brothers-in-law Les, Senan, Martin and Stephen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, dear neighbours and friends. Moira is predeceased by her brothers Eddie and Fr Joseph and her sister Eileen.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday, August 1 from 4pm until 5pm followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the resurrection on Tuesday, August 2 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Regan and Hoare families very much appreciate your support at this time.

Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am at: https://www.churchtv.ie/roscommontown/

*******

The death has occurred of Matthew (Mattie) Ryan

Of Millmount, Kilmallock

Formerly of London.

Deeply regretted by his wife Dympna, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers Mike, Pat, Jimmy, Martin & Gerry, sisters Helen & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock on Saturday, July 30, for 12noon Mass. Burial afterwards to Ballingaddy cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Madeleine Toomey (née Kerley)

Of Kilcoolan, Ballyneety and Monaleen

At Milford Care Centre (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family,

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Connie, son Anthony, daughters Ciara and Aideen, brother Michael, sisters Frances, Annette & Mary, grandchildren Caoimhe, Dylan, Cillian, Lucy and Matthew, daughter in law Elaine, sons in law Damien and Eoin, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.00pm to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Bohermore.

Requiem mass Monday at 11.30am, with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre or Mid Western Cancer Foundation

House private please.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Jimmy Lee

Of Lee's Bar, The Square, Newcastle West, and formerly of Lee's Cross, Ballingarry. Jimmy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the July 27, 2022. Husband of the late Mary (nee Lyons). Deeply regretted by his family; Margaret (Hannon), Billy, Joe, Mary (Woulfe), and Jimmy, his sisters Breda Walsh (Dublin), Mary Lee Geary (Broadford), Ann Raleigh (Newcastle West) and Margaret Lee (Newport), his beloved grandchildren, great-granddaughter, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, his carer Breda Corbett, and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Friday, July 29, from 6pm to 8pm, with removal afterwards to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West. Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 30, at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/KqbdtdfllkE. Burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private, please.

*******

May they all rest in peace.