15 Jul 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, July 15, 2022

Deaths in Limerick

Deaths in Limerick - July 15, 2022

Reporter:

15 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

The death has occurred of Marie Cooney. Formerly of Limerick city Listowel, Kerry.

Predeceased by her sisters Kay, Madeleine, Carmel and Lauri and her brother Michael.

Dearly loved wife of the late Jack and dear mother of Tom, Anne, Yvonne, Marianne and John. Adored and cherished by her fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

Deeply regretted by her sister Joan, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Catherine, sons-in-law Ger, Eddie and Eamon. 

Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Saturday (July 16) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel - click here for live-stream.

________________________

The death has occurred of Austin Cregan of Holycross, Bruff, Limerick (eircode V35 K294).

Beloved husband of the late Maureen (Kelleher). Brother of the late Tony, Alec, JJ and Mossie.

Sadly missed by his children, Carmel, Marella and John; sons-in-law Pat and PJ, daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Cathal, Liam, Pádraig, Róisín, Anna, Isabel and Ruth; sisters Mary Hayes and Betty Shanahan; brothers Patsy, Ernie and Gerard, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Austin will repose at his residence (V35 K294) on Saturday (July 16th) from 5pm to 8pm with funeral Mass at 11.30am on Monday (July 18) at Ss. Patrick & Brigid's Church, Grange.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

________________________

The death has occurred of David M. Naughton of Ballycanana, Ballysteen, Askeaton, Limerick. Former councillor and Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council.

Predeceased by his wife Geraldine (nee McCarthy) and his sister Deirdre.

Devoted father of Trevor, Barry, Karen, Damien and Ann Marie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ann, Olive, Denise, Kay, Valerie and Caroline; grandchildren Jack, Kate, Rachel, Emily; aunt Mary Mann (nee Naughton), nephews, nieces, cousins, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Margaret and Gene, Ann Marie's partner Marie, brothers-in-law, many friends and kind neighbours

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale this Saturday (July 16) from 5pm to 8pm to be followed by requiem Mass at 12 midday on Monday at St Patrick's Church, Ballysteen.

Private cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

House private please (except for family and close friends) on Sunday, July 17.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Downs Syndrome Limerick.

________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Kiely (née Lonergan) of Galbally, Limerick. Formerly of Park Grange, Clonmel, Tipperary.

Predeceased by her husband William (Billy) and her parents Patrick and Brigid.

Deeply regretted by her brother John James (Park Grange, Clonmel); sister-in-law Breda, nephews, PJ, Alan, Brian & David, niece Jean, The Ryan family, Francis (Galbally), Noel (Ennis), Elizabeth (Leixlip), Ciaran (Rathcormac), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday (July 16) at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally (eircode E34 AE22) from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (July 17) at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

________________________

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Kiely of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick city. Late of Mattersons & former Taxi driver.

Beloved husband of the late Martha. Sadly missed by his sons Willie, Dermot and Kieran, their partners; his grandchildren Maria, Amber and Robyn; great-grandchildren Margaux and Celeste; brothers Paddy, Tony and Noel; other relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (July 18) from 5pm to 6.30pm with funeral Mass at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 11am on Tuesday (July 19).

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

May they all rest in peace.

