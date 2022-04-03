Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, April 3, 2022

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Rice, Derrybeg, Rosbrien, Limerick; late of Allied Irish Banks, Limerick Golf Club and Parkinson's Association.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Jennifer, dearly loved father of Ed, Rachel and Tim. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Jim (Boyle), cherished grandchildren Grace, Evie, and James, sisters Paula (Mahony) and Eleanor, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, devoted carers and many friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (V946K00) on Monday evening (4th April) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in Raheen Church on Tuesday (5th April) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery. Billy’s Requiem Mass can be viewed here

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy, Clonoul, Croagh / Rosbrien, Limerick.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Adare and District Nursing Home on 2nd April 2022. Deeply regretted by her loving sister-in-law Mary, nephews John, Patrick, P.J and Michael, nieces Breda and Catriona, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing on Sunday evening, 3rd April, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm in St. John’s the Baptist Church, Croagh. Requiem Mass on Monday, 4th April, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Adare Cemetery. Mask wearing requested, please. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Fr Eamonn Breslin, Redemptorists, Limerick City, Limerick and late of Listowel, Kerry.

Predeceased by his parents, John E. and Frances, and by his brother, Michael.

Mourned by his Redemptorist Community, his sisters Sr Renee and Pat (White), his nieces Karen, Louise and Michelle, his nephew John, his cousin Eamonn, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends in Ireland and Luxembourg.

Fr Eamonn’s remains will return to Mount St Alphonsus on Monday, April 4th at 5.30pm; removal to the Church on Tuesday at 6.30pm, with Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brendan Beacom, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughter-in-law Dorothy. He will be sadly mourned by his daughter Rosemary, son Mark, grandchildren Robert and Isabel, son-in-law John. He will be missed by his relatives and friends.

In accordance with Brendan’s wishes, he was cremated at a private ceremony in Shannon Crematorium.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

