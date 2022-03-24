Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, March 24, 2022

The death has occurred of Catherine Frawley (née Carney)

Of Main Street, Foynes, V94 YEC7

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the exceptional kind care of the staff at Milford Hospice Limerick. Predeceased by her dear parents Marie and William. Dearly loved and treasured mother of Patrick, Martin and Liam.

Sadly missed and remembered by her sons and their dad Michael, loving sister Stasia and brother Patrick, beloved daughters In law Marian, Rosarie and Gillian, her cherished grandchildren Jack, Sam, Sarah, Vivienne, Conor, Lochlann, Grace, Aoife, Florence, Jane and Charlie, dearly loved nieces Marie, Anne and Helen, brother In law Jim, sisters In law Carmel, Sr. Maire, Ann and Sr. Teresa, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and great friends.

Until we meet again

May Catherine's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening, March 25 from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Senan's Church, Foynes on Saturday, March 26 for 11.30am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton.

Catherine's requiem mass can be viewed by clicking onto: https://youtu.be/fZMyUfJOqv8

Mask wearing requested please and thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

*******

The death has occurred of Phyl Garvey (née Ryan)

Of Templeogue and Castleknock, Dublin, plus Caherconlish

On March 22, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Marlay Nursing Home. Beloved mother of Padhraic, Cormac, Siobhán, Sinéad and Róisín. Pre-deceased by her husband Noel and partner John. Sadly, missed by her family, grandchildren, sisters Bernie and Patricia, brother Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass in The Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham on Saturday, March 26 arriving for 11am. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/rathfarnham. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. No flowers please; donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

*******

The death has occurred of Bernie Guerin (née Kelly)

Of Danesfort, Corbally

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Sandra, Sharon and Kelly, son John, sons-in-law, sisters Ann, Marie and Caroline, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Kenneth, Stephanie, Daniel and Nathan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday, March 27 from 1pm to 3pm. Removal on Monday, March 28 to arrive for 11am. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Adelaide MacCarthy (née Whooley)

Of Castletroy

Formerly of Whitebeam Road, Clonskeagh, Dublin. March 24, 2022 peacefully in her 90th year. Wife of the late Seán MacCarthy and predeceased by her son, Eoin. Deeply loved by her children, grandchildren, in-laws, extended family, and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen this Saturday, March 26 at 12 noon followed by burial in Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

Adelaide’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/monaleen

*******

The death has occurred of Esther McKenna (née Drew)

Of Ballinagarde, Ballyneety, Limerick

Esther, passed away (peacefully) at the University Hospital Limerick, on Tuesday March 22, 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene and her daughter Esther.

Deeply regretted by her sons Noel and John, daughter Carmel, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday, March 25 from 6pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday, March 26 to arrive for 12 noon requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Mhuire Croom, Co. Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Milford Home Care Team.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of John (Sonny) Wrenn

Of Templeogue, Dublin and Athea

On March 23, 2022, Templeogue, D6W formerly of Athea. Peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of St. James’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brother Jimmy. Beloved husband and best friend of Cora, loving and much-loved dad of John and Laura. John will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and family, John’s fiancée Abbey, Laura’s partner Derek, his adored grandson Lugh, sister Mary, brothers Vinny, Barthie and Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Saturday afternoon from 2pm - 4pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Templeogue arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. To view, please visit https://churchmedia.tv/st-jude-the-apostle-templeogue. Followed by cremation in Newlands Cross crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Harold’s Cross.

Covid-19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times.

All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village 01 4907601

*****

To leave a message of condolence, please click here