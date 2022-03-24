Hundreds of trees to be planted across Limerick

COUNCIL is to plant hundreds of trees in Limerick across the next few weeks.

Some 1,700 trees will see their beginnings as part of National Tree Week, which kicks off on Saturday, March 26.

In the city, Ted Russell Park will see 300 new plantings, as will St Mary’s Park.

One hundred new seeds will be sewn at Caherdavin Green, alongside 10 at the Kilmurry Road in Castletroy, and another 100 in the Ennis Road.

Mayorstone will welcome 100 new trees, with 20 plantings taking place each in Ballynanty, Ashbrook and Garryowen.

Mungret Park finally, will see the start of 300 new trees.

The theme this year’s National Tree Week is ‘more forests for a greener future, which aims to highlight the many benefits of forests for Ireland’s climate and biodiversity agendas, for green recreation spaces and sustainably grown wood.

Forest and woodland areas around Limerick became increasingly popular due to the restrictions over the past two years and that popularity has remained as people continue to reconnect with nature and look at doing more eco-friendly activities.

In addition to the planting programme, Limerick City and County Council has 2,000 saplings to be distributed among the public.