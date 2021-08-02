Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 2, 2021

The death has occurred of Annette Sheehan, West Singland Road, Garryowen.

Annette, died (peacefully) at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Daughter of the late Christy and the recently deceased Elizabeth (Lily) Sheehan.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Beth, sisters Josephine, Marie, Caroline, Jackie and Clodagh, brothers Aidan, Ger, Fergus and Bernard, nephews, nieces, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

For those wishing to pay their respects, Annette will be reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (August 4th) from 12pm to 4pm. (The family will not be present for this).

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 1.00pm on Thursday (August 5th) in St. John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The Funeral Cortège will travel past Annette's residence after Mass.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

(To donate online click here)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maura Kinehan (née McNamara), Lower Park, Corbally.

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly, Barnalick, Adare.

Peacefully, at home, on August 2nd 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen (née Stacey), sons George and Richie, daughters Jennie, Mags and Eileen, sons-in-law Seamus, Eamon and Andy, daughter-in-law Shirley, grandchildren Seamus, Becky, Jade, Dean and Emily, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Arriving at The Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, this Tuesday, August 3rd, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed here

Family flowers only

House private, please.

Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Paddy's funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family & friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link on rip.ie

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Katherine (Kitty) Hennessy, Kilgobbin, Adare.

Died peacefully on 1st of August 2021 at Beachwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Deeply regretted by her sisters Sr. Mary B, Carmel and Margaret, sister-in-law Mary, nephews. Nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines, a private family funeral mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Church, Adare this Wednesday 4th of August at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Adare.

Messages of sympathy and mass cards can be sent to Riedy’s Undertakers Newcastle West. Condolences can be offered by clicking on the link on rip.ie