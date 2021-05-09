Deaths in Limerick: Sunday May 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Nuala DEASY Marble Crest, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Limerick City, Limerick 8th May 2021, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness. Nuala, beloved sister of Angela, John and Loretta, sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law John (Flynn), nieces Irene, Geraldine, Sarah and Emer, nephews Brian and Colm, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Nuala Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Nuala (max of 50 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at 11am on Wednesday (12th May) at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. House private please.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Nuala's family, you may do so on rip.ie

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jer) ROCHE Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale, Limerick who passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Saturday May 8th 2021. Jer is very sadly missed by his devoted wife Marian, children Michelle, Mairéad, Jeremiah and Stephen, (Jer is predeceased by his infant baby Michael), brother John, sons-in-law Seán and Conor, daughter-in-law Jodi, grandchildren Ronan, Jack and Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin Michael, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Jer’s home on Tuesday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Kilconlea Upper and the Hill Road on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com Rest In Peace

---------------------------------------------------------