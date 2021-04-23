Deaths in Limerick - April 23, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Nursing Home, Castletroy) of Joan Barrett (née Kiely) of Milford Grange, Castletroy, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry and sister of the late Michael Kiely (Australia) and Tom Kiely (Australia).

Very deeply regretted by her sister Frances (Sydney, Australia), brother Paddy (Epsom, Victoria, Australia), brother-in-law Dick, Tom and Siobhan Barrett (Athea, County Limerick), the extended Barrett Family, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Monday (April 26) at 12pm in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy

Mass will be streamed live here.

Burial afterwards at Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Milford Care Centre) of Michael Boland of Bowman Street, Limerick. Formerly of Limerick Docks.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughters Jackie, Elaine, Karen, Sandra and Valerie, son Robert, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Tuesday (April 27) at 11.30am at St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue - click here to view live stream.

Burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

House strictly private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

________________________

The death has occurred of Ernest (Ernie) Gardiner of Garbally, Bruff.

Predeceased by his baby son Roland and his brother Bob. Husband of Kay and adored father of Edel, Karen, Lilian and Dave.

Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law Mick and Colm; cherished grandchildren Kate, Lily and Faye, brothers Nat and Eddie; sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church of Ireland, Deebert, Kilmallock on Sunday (April 25) for service at 1pm. Burial in Church of Ireland Cemetery, Bruff.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

________________________

The death has occurred of Joe Hehir of Beechview Gardens, Caherconlish. Late of Rural Houses, Caherconlish.

Husband of the late Mary (nee Ryan).

Very deeply regretted by his partner Catherine; daughters Marianne, Emma and Joanne; son Mark; Catherine's daughters Tara and Sharon; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Sunday (April 15) at 11.30am in Caherconlish Church - click here to view live stream.

Joe's funeral cortege will depart his residence at 11am en route to the church.

Burial afterwards in Caherconlish Cemetery

House private, please.

________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Marie Kett (née Lynch) Chestnut Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Formerly of Aster Court, Keyes Park and St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John; sons Michael, John and Stephen; daughters Catherine, Serena, Margaret, Miriam and Eleanor, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Dan, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Marie's Funeral Cortège will leave her daughter Eleanor's home at Larch Court, Kennedy Park, on Monday (April 26) at 12.30pm en route to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, for a private Requiem Mass at 1pm - click here to view live stream.

Burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

House private, for family only.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

________________________

The death has occurred (at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Patrick (Pakie) Meaney of Curra, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Formerly of Clare and Cork.

Sadly missed by his daughters Mairead Kennedy and Olive Shelton; his son Kevin; daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in law Kevin and Bobby, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.



Funeral Mass, for family only, will take place at 12.30pm on Saturday (April 24) in the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Milford, County Cork followed by burial afterwards to Tullylease New Cemetery.

The funeral cortège will travel from Milford, via Dromcollogher, past Patrick's residence in Curra to Tullylease New Cemetery.

Click here to watch live-stream of the funeral Mass.

May they all rest in peace