Deaths in Limerick - February 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Daniel Connor-Ammonsen of Pike Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick

Late of Bar One Bookies, William Street

Daniel, died (suddenly) at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved son of Inga and Robert and brother of Jack Ammonsen. Sadly missed by his parents, brother, girlfriend, his extended family and friends in particular those in St. Clement's College and the Limerick Institute of Technology

For those who would like to pay their respects, Daniel's Funeral cortege will pass his residence on Friday, February 26 at 12.00pm approx. en route to Shannon Crematorium, to arrive for a private Humanist Service, for family only, at 1pm. The service will be streamed live on Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Sr. Claude Meagher of Presentation Convent, Hospital and Cappawhite.

Formerly of Glassdrum, Cappawhite, County Tipperary.

Sr. Claude passed away peacefully at the Presentation Convent Hospital on February 23, 2021.

Predeceased by her parents William and Mary, sister Sr Loreto and her brothers Tim, Joe, Willie, Michael, James and Fr. Gerard.

Deeply regretted by her loving community in Hospital and Presentation family. Her beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, sisters in law and the wider circle of relatives and friends.

Under HSE and Government guidelines Sr Claude's funeral will take place privately.

Funeral mass will take place at St John The Baptist, parish church Hospital on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11.30am, private burial will take place afterwards. The ceremony will be broadcast live to view.

The church, church-yard and convent grounds are private, if you wish to show your respects, in person, her funeral cortege will make its way from the church back to convent after her requiem mass.

Please adhere to social distancing if standing along the route.

May she rest in peace

Due to the present climate under Covid -19 restrictions, anyone who would have liked to have attended Sr Claude's funeral and express their sympathy and support for the family and convent community at this sad time can leave a message of condolence for the bereaved on the link below. Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Connell

Of Scrahan Mews, Killarney, Co Kerry and Abbeyfeale

Late of Farranfore and Mountcollins, Abbeyfeale, ex Creamery Manager, Currans, peacefully in his 100th year. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Gerard, Noel, Margaret and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Thomas, Eoin and Méabh, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Thomas in St Mary's Cathedral. Thomas' Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here on Thursday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Mary O'Gorman

Of Ballyfookeen, Bruree and Athlacca

Peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Beloved daughter of the late William and Ita and dear sister of Nora, Ellen, Breda, Rita, Chrissie, Pauline, Ann Marie, William, John and the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, godsons, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into St John the Baptist Church, Athlacca on Thursday for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Bruree new cemetery.

In keeping with HSE guidelines Mary's funeral will be for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Nancy O'Halloran (née Finn) of St Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle

Formerly of Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

Nancy, died (peacefully) at St Paul's Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John and mother of the recently deceased Michael. Very deeply regretted by her children Linda, Charlie, Paul and Phil, sons-in-law Michael McCormack and Tony Murphy, daughter-in-law Julie Sheehan, sister Margaret Jolly (UK), extended family and friends.

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, on Thursday, February 25 at 12.00pm. Nancy's funeral cortege will pass her residence after Mass en route Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Laurence Coady of Mount Trenchard, Foynes

Peacefully on February 22, 2021.

Sadly Missed by his loving family.

A private family requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, February 24 at 12 noon in St Senan's Church, Foynes followed by burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire cemetery Askeaton.

In compliance with the current government/HSE guidelines please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Jack Quaid Of Danganbeg, Castlemahon

Died peacefully on February 22, 2021 at UHL. Predeceased by his wife Bridie and son Tommy. Deeply regretted by his daughter Noreen (Herlihy), sons Seamus, John and Pat, son-in-law Donie, daughters-in-law Breda, Triona and Cathy, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

For those who would like to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will depart from Jack's residence at 1.30pm on Wednesday February 24, via Coolyroe on route to Castlemahon Church for private family requiem Mass at 2pm, in accordance with government guidelines. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed here.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Brenda Woulfe (née Ahern) of Church Street, Abbeyfeale

Of Church Street, Abbeyfeale, who passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the management and staff of Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Monday, February 22 2021.

Brenda, predeceased by her husband Dan and daughter Mary, is very sadly missed by her loving son D.P., daughter-in-law Maureen, grandson Michael and his partner Samantha, great-grandchildren Alaura and Tadhg, son-in-law Denis, sister-in-law Nora Stack and the Stack family, her wonderful neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 1.30 pm en route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for requiem Mass at 2.00 p.m. Requiem Mass will then be live-streamed here.

Burial afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

May they all rest in peace