Deaths in Limerick - December 2, 2020

The death has occurred of James (Jim) O'Connell of Rosendale Gardens, Corbally, Limerick and formerly of the Irish Examiner newspaper and Drombanna. On December 1 2020, peacefully, in his 94th year, surrounded by family and in the care of staff at Athlunkard Nursing Home. The loving husband of EdaBeth and adored father of Mary (Dublin), Erin (Arizona), James (California), the late Sean (Limerick), Daniel (Boston) and Kevin (California). Deeply missed by his wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Pre-deceased by his twin sister May and brother Paddy (Drombanna) and his infant son, David Joseph. In accordance with current government guidelines, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Nicholas Church, Westbury on Friday (4th December) at 12 noon. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/limerickstnicholas



The death has occurred of John Quilty of The Village, Shanagolden and late of Ballyhahill. Predeceased by his sister Margaret. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Suzanne, Lillian, Elaine, Anna and Marguerite, Sons in Law Jerry, Liam and Conor, Brothers Stephen and Michael, Sisters Ann and Mary, and all other extended family and friends. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, December 4 in Shanagolden Church followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. In keeping with HSE guidelines John’s funeral will be for family and close friends.



The death has occurred of Annette Tuthill (née Flanagan) of Brookville Gardens, Clareview, Limerick and late of St Mary's Park, Limerick. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Stephan, daughters Beverley Buckley, Sonya Browne and Shirley O'Brien, grandchildren Cian, Hollie, Sean, Emma, Sarah and Zoe, brothers Richard and Frank, sisters Bee, Noreen,Trace, Geraldine and Josephine, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Ian, Paul and Barry, nieces, nephews, the extended Tuthill and Flanagan families, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Friday (December 4th) at 11.00am in St Mary's Church. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.