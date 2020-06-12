Deaths in Limerick - June 12, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Geraldine Ryan (née Hennessy) of Ballinacroona, Knocklong. Formerly of St John's Hospital.

Predeceased by her father Maurice.

Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, her mother Stephanie and her devoted sisters Catherine, Antoinette (Cunningham), Elaine (Sheehan), Evelyn (Whelan), Aisling (Fox), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Sunday (June 14) at 1pm in St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'Brien of Kinvara Avenue, Navan Road, Dublin 7 and late of Granagh, County Limerick and PJ Carroll & Co.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget; father of Gabriel, Patrick and Emer and grandad of Bruce, Pearl and Hector.

Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Torsten, daughter-in-law Jacinta, sisters Ita and Elsie, brother John, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday (June 16) morning at 10am. It will be streamed online at navanroadparish.com/webcam.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Columbanus’s Hospital Killarney) of Frances Fealey (née Curtin) of The Hill, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Formerly of Cragg, Castleisland, County Kerry.

Wife of the late Charles (Charlie) and mother of Maura (O’Donnell) and Nora (Finnerty). Survived by her daighters and sons-in-law Dan and Michael; grandchildren Stephanie, Niamh, Shane, Aoife and Maeve, sisters Sheila (Australia) and Norrie (Birmingham), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private Family Funeral will take place on Sunday (June 14) at 12midday. The Mass will streamed online at www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Frances’ family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life at a later stage.