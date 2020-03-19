Deaths in Limerick - March 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Jimmy (Snr.) Airey, of Abbeyvale, Corbally

Formerly of St. Brendan’s Street, St. Mary’s Park and Martin McGuire Limited, Dock Road.

Jimmy died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Lily. Sadly missed by his loving children Connie, John, Tim, Jimmy (Jnr.) and Catherine, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, March 20 from 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 21 at 10am. Funeral after to Mount. St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Covid19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish submit your condolences by phone to 061-415000 within office hours or email through info@griffinfunerals.com anytime.

The death has occurred of Seamus Costello, of Clontemple, Ballingarry

Peacefully on March 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry this Saturday, March 21. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Milford Care Team.

Family flowers only. House private please

Covid-19; In line with the directives, it is strongly recommended that we observe social distancing, refrain from hand shaking, signing condolence books.

The death has occurred of John Daly

Of Cratloekeel, Cratloe and Limerick

Following an accident. Dearly loved son of Linda and Sean and cherished twin brother of Claire. Sadly missed by his extended family and large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. John's Church, Cratloe, Friday, March 20 from 6pm to 8pm, followed by prayers. Requiem Mass Saturday, March 21 at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Craughan Cemetery, Cratloe.

The death has occurred of Mary Dempsey (née Grace)

Of Ballingear, Portroe, Nenagh, Tipperary, Tinahely, Wicklow and Limerick

Mary Grace Dempsey, formerly of Ballingear, Portroe, Nenagh and Boca Ranton, Florida. Peacefully, at St. Vincent's University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paul, daughter of the late Michael and Bridie, and sister of the late Kathleen, John and Patrick. Loving sister of Carmel Kinsella (Tinahely), Sr. Joan Grace (Mount St. Vincent Convent, Limerick) and Michael Grace (Castleconnell). Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, brother, sisters-in-law Patricia and Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, Nenagh, on Friday for 5.30pm Reception prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery.

Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

In line with government indoor directives, restrictions will apply at the Church for Reception Prayers and Funeral Mass. Outdoor directives will apply at the Church grounds and Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Gibbons, of Greenfields, Rosbrien and Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo

John died, after a long illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Kitty and brother of the late Pat, Austin, Kevin (Skip) and Florrie. Sadly missed by his loving son Gerry, daughter Tonette, sister Angela, daughter-in-law Yvette, son-in-law Con, grandchildren Neil, Tony and Emer, other relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

A private funeral is taking place, there will be a memorial Mass at a further date.

The death has occurred of Tessie Murphy of Coolready, O'Brien’s Bridge

Coolready, O’Brien’s Bridge and and Milbrae Nursing Home, Newport, Co Tipperary. Died at the University Hospital Limerick peacefully on the March 19, 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Breeda and Noreen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral confined to family and relatives only. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Friday, March 20, from 7pm with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 21 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Bill (William) Norris of Cloncrippa, Feenagh, Limerick

Peacefully at Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Joan. Much loved father of Edel, Muriel and John. Predeceased by his son Michael. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Jade, Joe, John and Billy, son-in-law Mike and John's partner Nichola, sisters Mary and Ann brother Tony, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to the current government guidelines surrounding Covid 19, Billy's family wish to hold a private funeral. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Nora Dorothy (Dot) Ryan (née Palmer), of Doon East, Doon

On March 19, 2020, peacefully at home. Sadly missed by her loving sons Stephen and Tony, daughters Norah and Olive, sisters Gertie and Olive, sisters-in-law Kay and Bee, grandchildren Trevor, Simon, Rebecca, Victoria, Amelie and Dylan, great-grandchildren TJ and Alex, sons-in-law Mattie and Martin, daughter-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives, the Sweeney Family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her residence Doon East, Friday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to the National Guidelines regarding Covid-19, funeral is restricted to family only inside the church

The death has occurred of Bernard Daly

Of Bishop’s Street

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Audrey, daughters Sharon, Dawn and Audrey, sons Darren, Bernard, Adrian, Kevin and Aaron, 15 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Hilda, Isobel and Edel, brothers Patsy, Ray and Eamon, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, Friday, March 20 for 1pm Mass followed by private cremation.

Mass restricted to fand close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Covid-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society, not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish submit your condolences by phone to 061-410744, or you can email through info@crossfuneralhomes.com at anytime.

The death has occurred of Mary Harnett (née O'Sullivan) of Croagh

Sadly missed by her husband Johnny, son Gearoid (Ger), daughters Maura and Edel, brother Liam, sisters Caitriona and Margaret, grandchildren Eoin, Brian, Paul, Maree, Gerard and John, sons-in-law Turlough and Ger, sisters-in-law Breeda, Agnes and Sr. Nora, brother-in-law Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at St John The Baptist Church, Croagh, this Friday, March 20, from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family and close friends are only requested to attend her funeral Mass but all are welcome to attend burial, bearing in mind Covid 19 Guidelines.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Kay (Catherine) Judge (née Dowling)

Of Aylmer Park, Naas, Kildare and Newcastle West

Formerly of Boreen Lusk B&B, Sallins Road, Naas, Co. Kildare and Newcastle West

Peacefully, following a short illness, on March 18 at St. Vincents Hospital, Dublin, in the presence of her loving children. Beloved wife of the late Brian, adoring mother of Clodagh, Annmarie, Siobhán and the late Lorraine.

So greatly missed by all who loved her.

Daughters; sons-in-law Gus, Chris, and Ken; grandchildren Noah, Odhrán, Ruairí, Rachel, Oliver and Megan; Sisters Patricia, Liz, Noeline and Colette, brother James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Predeceased by her sisters Brigid, Mary, Pauline and brother Patrick.

May Kay rest in peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Mam, a private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please send condolences in the traditional manner. We hope to be able to stream the funeral live on the church webcam and will update details later.

We will have a celebration of Mam’s life at a later date and would greatly appreciate your presence at that time.

House private at all times please.

Family flowers only please.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Seamus McCormack, of Carnane, Fedamore and Garryowen

Formerly of Kilmurry Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his parents James and Norah, brother Eamon. Very deeply regretted by his sisters Annemarie (Shinney) and Bridie (Guerin), aunt Madeline (Peril), uncle Patrick (McCormack), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law Tommy (Shinney), other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Removal on Friday, March 20 to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass Saturday, March 21 at 12 noon wth Funeral afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery.

Church restricted to Family and close friends.

