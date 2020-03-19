Funeral details of Limerick student who died in crash confirmed

A TEENAGER who died in a car crash near his home in Cratloe will be laid to rest on Saturday morning.

John Daly, aged just 18, was killed in a single-car crash near his home at Cratloekeel in the early hours of St Patrick’s Day.

A talented young hurler, John was studying for his Leaving Certificate at Gaelcholaiste Luimni.

He will be reposing at St. John's Church, in Cratloe tomorrow, Friday, from 6pm to 8pm, before his requiem Mass will be held on Saturday at 11.30am.

Tributes were paid to the youngster following his untimely death, including from his principal Kevin O’Reilly.

On Facebook, he wrote: “Our sincerest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of John.”

His GAA club in Cratloe added: “The whole community is shocked and deeply saddened and the club would like to extend our sincere sympathies. Please look after each other whatever way ye can, and stay safe.”

The club also requested its members to light a candle in their homes in memory of John, who is survived by mum Linda and dad Sean.

He’s also the cherished twin brother of Claire. Sadly missed by his extended family and large circle of friends.

May He rest in peace