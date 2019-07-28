Deaths in Limerick - July 28, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Edward (Ned) Enright of Frankfort, Ballingarry.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Martin (Matt) of Graigue, Adare; sisters Nora and Mary (London), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, uncle, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon at the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Alic Hogan of Bottomstown, Hospital, County Limerick.

Predeceased by his brothers P.P., Joe, Gerard, Michael and sisters, Helen and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (Maud) and his only daughter Sally; nieces Diana, Deirdre, Sara and Susan, nephews Brian and Edward, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am at St Mary’s Knockainey, followed by burial in The Old Cemetery, Knockainey.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport) of Patrick (Patsy) Laffan of Brittas, Limerick. Formerly of Boher.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen Laffan (nee Ryan), daughters Mary, Meg, Catherine (Kathleen) Murphy and Therese Purcell; sons Pat and Richard, grandchildren Kate, Eimear, Aoife and Aidan, brothers Dickie Laffan and Rev. Thomas Laffan, daughter-in-law Brena, sons-in-law Donal & Liam, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends & neighbours.

Pre deceased by his sister Kathleen.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 29) at 11.30am at at St. Nicholas' Church, Boher with burial afterwards at old Cemetery, Caherconlish.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at Milford Care Centre) of John (Johnny) Quain of Tullerboy, Athlacca. Late of Manister.

Regretted by his wife Annette; sons Richard and Jimmy; daughter Rosie, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie; grandchildren Stephanie, Abigail, Billy, Andy, Jack, Hailey and James, brother Gerry, sisters Lily and Bridie, mother-in-law Nora Frances, father-in-law Christy, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Rosie, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at St John the Baptist Church, Athlacca at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Athlacca Cemetery.

THE death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Jim Howard, of Maple Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Formerly Corelish, Pallasgreen. Late E.and J. Doran Builders.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Pat, Paul, David, James, Deirdre and the late Susan. Brother of the late Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Joan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.