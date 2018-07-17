Deaths in Limerick - July 17, 2018

The death has occurred of Tess Collins (née O'Sullivan), The Haven, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Bank Place, Hospital, peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home in Newcastle West.

Tess, wife of the late Tom (M.R.C.V.S.); deeply regretted by her loving sons Gerard and Thomas, daughters-in-law Máire and Karen, grandchildren Eva, Tessa, Lucia, Jessica, Zoё, Jodie and Thomas, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery Abbeyfeale. No flowers please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Theresa Dodson (née Yelverton), Eden House, Highfield, Ennis Road, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of Ian and dearest mother of Karen, Paul, Ian & Suzanne. She will be sadly missed by her family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Batty and Christy, sisters Eileen and Lillian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Highfield on Wednesday, July 18th, from 4pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Thursday, July 19th, to arrive for 11 am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 1pm Service. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Peter Casey, Kilfinane Road, Ballylanders, unexpectedly, at home.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Kay and Nora-Mary, brothers Con, Dick and Billy, brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Pat and Virginia, nephews, nieces, extended family, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4, this Wednesday evening from 6.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of BMay Gleeson (née Costello), late of Cragmore, Askeaton and Abbot Close Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dick, son John, daughters Breda, Mary and Annette, brother Dick, daughter in law, sons in law, granchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, staff of Abbot Close and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton this Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kilcornan Graveyard. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Donnell (née Madigan), Clareen, Martinstown, Kilmallock, very peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of all at Mallow General Hospital.

Maureen, wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Lee, sons William and Johnny, sons-in-law Declan & Paddy, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brothers Timmy and the late Mikey and Donie, sister of the late Betty, grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening from 6.00pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by removal at 8.00pm, with funeral to arrive to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown, for 12.00 noon requiem Mass on Thursday, followed by burial afterwards in Emlygrennan Cemetery.