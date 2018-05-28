Deaths in Limerick - May 28, 2018

The death has occurred of Paddy Kiely, Lisamote, Ballingarry, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Kathleen(nee Clancy)and loving father of Padraig,Kevin,Colm and Francis.Deeply regretted by his sister Kitty, daughter-in-law Christine, grand children Matthew and Olivia,brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law,nephews,nieces,grand-nephews,grand-nieces relatives,kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence in Lisamote,Ballingarry (V94 XH6X) this Tuesday evening May 29th from 6pm to 8pm.Arriving at the Church Of The Immaculate Conception Ballingarry for requiem Mass on Wednesday May 30th at 12 noon.Burial afterwards in St Mary's New Cemetry Ballingarry. (Family Flowers Only).

The death has occurred of Patrick O’Gorman, Drumsally Woods, Cappamore, Co. Limerick and Drumwood, Rossmore, Co. Tipperary, unexpectedly at home.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers Eddie, Martin, Ruairí and Liam, sisters Mary, Margaret, Nora and Bernadette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts Sarah Quinn and Teresa Murphy, nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Wednesday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Rita) Harris (née Bond), Shanbally Road, Castletroy, peacefully at Rosary Hill Nursing Home, Castleconnell.

Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dearly loved mother of Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Ellen and Lilian, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Cathedral. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by private cremation.