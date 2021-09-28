Search

28/09/2021

Man injured in unprovoked Limerick assault

Gardai at Mayorstone Park station are investigating

GARDAI have issued an appeal for witnesses following an unprovoked assault in the city at the weekend.

The victim - a young man aged in his twenties -  was assaulted in the Clancy Strand area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"It was an unprovoked attack, he suffered facial injuries and all the young man can say is that his attacker was
a male," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai attached to Mayorstone Park station are investigating the incident and they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to motorists, including taxi drivers, with dash cameras who were on Clancy Strand between 12.15am and 12.30am on Friday night / Saturday morning to make any footage available to them.

They can be contacted at (061) 456980.

