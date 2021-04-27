Gardai investigate 'bizarre' theft of traffic cones near Limerick village

GARDAI are appealing for information following the theft of a number of traffic cones from the side of the road near a village in West Limerick.

According to gardai, the bizarre incident occurred near Loughill late last week.

"A thief or a number of thieves decided to steal ten traffic cones and a red plastic barrier which is the property of Limerick City and County Council," explained Garda John Finnerty.

The theft occurred in the Carrowbane More area sometime between 5pm last Thursday and 10am on Friday morning.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information about the theft or those responsible should come forward.

"The gardai at Athea are investigating this matter. Should you have any information that could assist them with their enquiries they can be reached at (068) 42102," said Garda Finnerty.